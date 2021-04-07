IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.84

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.84 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $772.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,745 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

