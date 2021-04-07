Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Shares Down 2.7%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) shares traded down 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Idorsia presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Idorsia alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36.

About Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Idorsia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idorsia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.