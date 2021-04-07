Ignition (IC) Trading Up 73.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $238,554.91 and approximately $118.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 73.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,415,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,402,737 tokens. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

