Immatics’ (IMTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Immatics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IMTX opened at $11.66 on Friday. Immatics has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Immatics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,265 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Immatics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 688.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

