Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.76

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 427635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

