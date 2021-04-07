Independent Research Reiterates €20.50 Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA)

Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.75 ($24.41).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €19.05 ($22.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €12.06 ($14.19) and a fifty-two week high of €22.55 ($26.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.