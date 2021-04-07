Indorse Token (IND) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,266.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.04 million and $3,266.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indorse Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00622233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indorse Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indorse Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.