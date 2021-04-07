Injective Protocol Price Reaches $13.15 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be purchased for $13.15 or 0.00023292 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $211.08 million and approximately $43.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.09 or 0.00634413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

