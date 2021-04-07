Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases 4 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON) insider Miles Ingrey-Counter purchased 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,376 ($44.11) per share, with a total value of £135.04 ($176.43).

Miles Ingrey-Counter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Miles Ingrey-Counter acquired 5 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, for a total transaction of £156.50 ($204.47).

On Wednesday, January 13th, Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38).

Shares of LON AVON traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,354 ($43.82). 16,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,470. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 2,300.60 ($30.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,038.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,593.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

