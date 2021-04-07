Insider Buying: Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman purchased 5,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,876.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.04. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

