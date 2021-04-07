Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $23,385.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,590,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 446,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 238,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $12,373,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

