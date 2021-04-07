Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Sells 18,334 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $1,037,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan J. Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Ryan J. Watts sold 9,473 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $665,951.90.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,851 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

