Insider Selling: EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Insider Sells 875,000 Shares of Stock

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) insider Thomas Cregan sold 875,000 shares of EML Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.91 ($3.51), for a total value of A$4,296,250.00 ($3,068,750.00).

Thomas Cregan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EML Payments alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Cregan sold 875,000 shares of EML Payments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.78), for a total value of A$4,628,750.00 ($3,306,250.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.82.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. Its portfolio of payment solutions offers options for disbursement payouts, gifts, incentives, and rewards, as well as white label payments and banking-as-a-service technology. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for various corporate brands.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.