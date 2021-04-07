Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David Johnson sold 40,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,514,806.25.

Shares of EMX Royalty stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. EMX Royalty Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.99 and a 12 month high of C$4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$339.98 million and a PE ratio of -55.56.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

