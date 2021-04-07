Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Sells 300,444 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.61. 37,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

