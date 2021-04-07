Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells 24,592 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ETSY stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,049. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.31.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.