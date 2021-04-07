Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 6,622 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $424,668.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FUL traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,945. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,889,000 after purchasing an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

