Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total value of $1,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,256,211 shares in the company, valued at $623,013,682.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $1,469,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $1,443,200.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $1,466,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $1,563,600.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $3,112,800.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,561,600.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $1,568,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,138,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,521,400.00.

IBKR traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. 28,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,090. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after acquiring an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.