Insider Selling: Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,357.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MARA traded down $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.31. 569,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,180,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.60 and a beta of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 319.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 808,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

