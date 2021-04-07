Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells 518 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $22,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,840.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after acquiring an additional 248,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,192,000 after purchasing an additional 410,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 925,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

