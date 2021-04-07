Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Sells 18,215 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.29. 330,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,927. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

