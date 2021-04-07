Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total value of $486,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $2,088,180.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

