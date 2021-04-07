Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Integer Holdings' solid guidance for 2021 looks promising. Further, higher demand for ventilator and patient monitoring components fuel optimism. Also, expansion in both gross and operating margins is a positive. The company was successful in reducing its net total debt by $123 million in fourth-quarter 2020. Integer Holdings exited the fourth quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.Year-to-date shares of the company have outperformed the industry. However, declines across Advanced Surgical, Orthopedics and Portable Medical, Cardio & Vascular and Cardiac & Neuromodulation sub-segments were witnessed in the quarter under review. Cut-throat competition in niche markets and economic volatility due to COVID-19 remain concerns.”

NYSE:ITGR opened at $92.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.80 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,086,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,969,000. Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,690,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after acquiring an additional 140,934 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

