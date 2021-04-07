Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Interface were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

TILE opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

TILE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

