International Paper Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

IP opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.