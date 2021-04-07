Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

IPE opened at GBX 74.28 ($0.97) on Wednesday. Invesco Enhanced Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75.20 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12.

Invesco Enhanced Income Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

