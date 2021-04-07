Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Bought by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises about 1.8% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 1.44% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,308,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,972,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 470,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.80. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,765. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

