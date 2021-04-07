Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for MorphoSys (MOR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ: MOR) recently:

3/29/2021 – MorphoSys had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/29/2021 – MorphoSys had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2021 – MorphoSys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

3/23/2021 – MorphoSys had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

3/9/2021 – MorphoSys was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Shares of MorphoSys stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.34. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in MorphoSys by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

