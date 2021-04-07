Investors Buy Large Volume of JELD-WEN Call Options (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,406 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,636% compared to the average volume of 81 call options.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on JELD. Barclays dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

