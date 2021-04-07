Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,978 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,080% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,608 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

CEMI opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. Equities analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEMI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

