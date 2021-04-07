Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,034 shares of company stock worth $4,307,219. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

