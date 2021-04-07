Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Down 4.9%

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.25 and last traded at $44.95. 12,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,125,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,219. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

