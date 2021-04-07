IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $10.52 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,522,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 7.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,515,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter.

GSY opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $50.60.

