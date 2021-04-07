IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $28,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 157 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

