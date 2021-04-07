IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Invests $69,000 in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

