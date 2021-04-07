IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 52,909 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000. Brown & Brown accounts for approximately 1.9% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.