IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $112.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $74.48 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.