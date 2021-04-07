iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $710,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $112.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

