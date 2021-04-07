iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $121.95 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.88.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

