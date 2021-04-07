iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $252.95 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $188.33 and a one year high of $259.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.69.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

