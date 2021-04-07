Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITMR shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Itamar Medical stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.14. 20,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,914. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

