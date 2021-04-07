iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Raised to $60.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.40.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $16,342,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,028,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

