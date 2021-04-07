ITT (NYSE:ITT) Sets New 12-Month High at $92.07

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.07 and last traded at $91.83, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after purchasing an additional 360,258 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ITT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

