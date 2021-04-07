J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

