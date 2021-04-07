James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 867,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.06. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

