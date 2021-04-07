Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 7,444 Shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAI) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. TrimTabs All Cap International Free Cash-Flow ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $29.03.

