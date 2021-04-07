Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $875,977,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,598,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,562,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $121,394,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,274,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

