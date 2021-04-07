Jane Street Group LLC Takes $715,000 Position in Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Virios Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 15,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $96,714.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,802.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Pridgen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 727,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,107.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,175 shares of company stock worth $130,160 in the last 90 days.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VIRI opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Virios Therapeutics, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virios Therapeutics, LLC (NASDAQ:VIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.