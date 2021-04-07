Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSVAU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

RSVAU stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.08.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.