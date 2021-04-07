Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

JHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

JHG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 861,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

